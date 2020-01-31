Vermont’s state police add a hound to K-9 force for the first time in 30 years

WATERBURY, Vt. (WPTZ) — The newest recruit at Vermont State Police Headquarters has a nose for solving crime.

K-9 officers are nothing new to police, Vermont’s state force already has 21 of them.

Loki the nine-week-old Plott hound puppy is special because of her breed. She’s got an extra sensitive nose that officers plan to use to help track people.

She’s the first hound state police have had in 30 years and her partner has big plans for the dog he named after the Norwegian god of mischief.

“It ups the game for state police being able to find people. When your phone rings your going to help somebody for something, whether it’s another trooper, officer, whoever, but somebody needs your help because you have a tool and that’s what I signed up to do and that’s what I’m going to do,” Det. Trooper Christian Hunt, Vermont State Police said.

Loki is getting ready to go to New Hampshire for a while, state police there have two hounds that will help train her.