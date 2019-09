FLORIDA (CNN) - A Florida farmer really wanted to help the victims of hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, so he bought 100 generators to be shipped to Abaco and Grand Bahama.

"About 100 generators and a truckload of food and chainsaws are all going over by boat on Thursday to Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas. It's terrible and I'm sure you've seen the photos," a farmer from Jacksonville told CNN on Wednesday.