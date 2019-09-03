Video shows ‘apocalyptic’ devastation in Bahamas

FREEPORT, Bahamas (WHTM) – New video shows incredible devastation in parts of the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

The aerial video from Great Abaco Island was taken Tuesday as Dorian weakened to a Category 3 hurricane but continued to batter the islands.

The storm’s winds and floodwaters destroyed or severely damaged thousands of homes. At least five deaths were reported.

Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a local hurricane relief organization and flew over the Bahamas’ hard-hit Abaco Island, told the Associated Press there is “total devastation.”

“It’s decimated. Apocalyptic. It looks like a bomb went off,” Head-Rigby said. “It’s not rebuilding something that was there. We have to start again.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.