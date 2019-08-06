Video shows pet sitter throw puppy on floor

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A video camera captured a pet sitter’s apparent case of animal abuse in a California home.

The video shows the woman slamming the small dog to the floor.

KABC-TV reports the dog’s owners received a motion alert from their home security system to their phone. In real time, the husband was able to yell at the woman and tell her to leave. She did and apologized.

The incident is under investigation. The puppy is okay.

“It’s heartbreaking because the reason we use a pet sitter is because we love our pet and we don’t want to leave her unattended for very long because she is a baby,” Amanda Roy, the dog’s owner, told KABC. “We trusted someone to come into our home and look after a pet that we consider a family member.”

The puppy sitter was hired through the Rover app. The company issued the following response to KABC:

“The activity depicted in this video is shocking and appalling. We have permanently deactivated this sitter from our platform and will continue to investigate. Any incident of this nature is extremely rare on our platform, and we take it very seriously. Additionally, we have offered to pay for any veterinary expenses that may have been incurred as a result of this incident. We have been assisting local law enforcement with their investigation and will continue to offer support.”

