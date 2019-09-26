Vigil guests angry at superintendent after 13-year-old died after being bullied

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (WHTM) – Alleged bullying at a school in California has cost a young boy his life and the anger about what happened to him brought a vigil to the brink of violence according to KCAL-TV.

The 13-year- old boy, identified by officials only as Diego, died more than a week after he was sucker-punched during a caught-on-video attack Sept. 16 at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley according to a Facebook post from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The two boys in the cell phone video were arrested, they are accused of punching Diego and hitting him so hard, that he fell into a concrete pillar.

At a vigil being held to honor the boy, a visit from the superintendent sparked anger from parents and kids.

KCAL reports that an angry crowd followed the superintendent through the parking lot demanding answers after they say he has refused to address what they call an ongoing problem of bullying.

A guest at Diego’s vigil said, “What did the school district do? Nothing. What did the school district do when the mother came a week before, pleading for her son’s life? They did nothing. Where is the superintendent?”

Dr. Martinrex Kedziora, Moreno Valley Superintendent said, “We are here tonight to work with the community, to support and…” then the chanting of the crowd cut him off in the middle of his statement.

One woman in the crowd said, “This could have been prevented. His mom came to the school and ask. You need to resign from office.”

Followed by the whole crowd beginning to chant “Diego! Diego!”

What started as an emotional tribute, ended with the superintendent seeking shelter inside the school behind locked doors.

Maria Lara said, “We should be here praying for him, praying for the victims, not chasing some random guy. I just hope that all this teaches a lesson to the school district because it’s the one who needs to do something about it.”

Two boys, also 13-years-old have been arrested in connection with what happened to Diego. There will be a remembrance ceremony for him at the Middle School Thursday.