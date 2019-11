A Milwaukee man, Adam Schemm, shared a photo on Twitter of his grandfather having one last beer with his sons before cancer took his life.

The photo was tweeted on November 20, saying, “My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons.”

The photo has gone viral, racking up over 32,000 retweets and over 328,000 likes.

The photo shows Schemm’s grandfather smiling in his hospital bed holding a Bud Light surrounded by his three sons and wife.