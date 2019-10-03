Viral subway singer meets officer who recorded her

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WHTM) – A homeless singer in Los Angeles is grateful to the police officer who recently helped bring attention to her situation.
Emily Zamourka got a chance to say thank you to the LAPD officer that filmed her singing in the subway.
The department later posted the video on twitter.
It quickly went viral and people started calling her the “Subway Soprano.”
The original video clip has been viewed over one million times since it was posted on September 26th and there have been offers of help pouring in.
A GoFundMe account has already raised more than $35,000 for housing and other services.