Viral subway singer meets officer who recorded her

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WHTM) – A homeless singer in Los Angeles is grateful to the police officer who recently helped bring attention to her situation.

Emily Zamourka got a chance to say thank you to the LAPD officer that filmed her singing in the subway.

The department later posted the video on twitter.

We saw with our brains, but we listened with our hearts.



Her voice continues to captivate our city, and as the offers for help pour in, we asked: “Emily, what can we do for you?” Her answer: “I want to thank Officer Frazier for taking the video.”



Her wish was granted tonight. pic.twitter.com/lH4V51YTZ4 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 3, 2019

It quickly went viral and people started calling her the “Subway Soprano.”

The original video clip has been viewed over one million times since it was posted on September 26th and there have been offers of help pouring in.

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

A GoFundMe account has already raised more than $35,000 for housing and other services.