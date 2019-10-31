Virginia 14-year-old found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

BUMPASS, Va. (WHTM) – According to our ABC sister station WRIC, police have canceled the AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Police say Isabel Hicks was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday night.

Hicks and the man police say abducted her – her mother’s ex-boyfriend Bruce Lynch Jr. – had most recently been spotted in Hanover County on Monday.

Both Hicks and Lynch were located in Virginia, and Lynch has been taken into custody.

Virginia State Police released the following information just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night:

“The Virginia AMBER Alert for Isabel Hicks and Bruce Lynch has been canceled as both have been located in Virginia. Miss Hicks has been safely located and Lynch was taken into custody. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update shortly…please be patient, as they’re still in the midst of the investigation and arrest.”

Before Monday, Hicks was last seen at her home in Bumpass, Virginia on Oct. 21. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said Hicks was considered to be in extreme danger, and that Lynch should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say they will release more information later.