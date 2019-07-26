Virginia man created parody presidential seal mocking Trump

In this July 23, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump takes the stage at Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit in Washington. The White House says it had no warning that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be shown at a speech by President Donald Trump this week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A once-proud Republican in Virginia dismayed by President Donald Trump’s leadership is the creator of a satirical presidential seal that mocked Trump at a young Republicans conference.

The Washington Post reports Richmond graphic designer Charles Leazott created the faux seal. He replaced the American eagle with the two-headed Russian version, gripping a wad of cash and golf clubs. He also replaced “E Pluribus Unum” with a Spanish phrase that translates to “45 is a Puppet.”

Leazott said he was surprised to see Trump standing in front of his creation on Tuesday at a Turning Point USA conference. The White House said it had no idea how it happened. Turning Point later said a staffer searching for the presidential seal online mistakenly grabbed the parody.

