Virginia mom wrote children’s book to help parents explain the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WHTM) — Parents are living through a pandemic and have the added stress of trying to explain what’s happening to their young children.

At the start of the pandemic, Christianne Klein found herself in a parenting predicament. Her two-year-old daughter Livia began picking-up that something had changed in her little world. So, with the help of her mom, Helene, who’s a marriage and family therapist they wrote a book to help explain the pandemic to kids.

The book is called “Anna and the Germ that Came to Visit.”

“This book is a great way to start the conversation with children. It speaks their language, they relate to the little character, they see her going through the feelings they’re going through, all their concerns, and it gives them a lot of hope at the end,” Helene Van Sant-Klein, book illustrator said.

While Helene is new to illustration she made sure to fill the book with decades worth of experience in child trauma. She says right now parents need to go the extra mile reassuring their children.