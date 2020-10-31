Wallace family believes Philadelphia police officers should have more training, National Guard arrives on Friday

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania National Guard members arrived in Philadelphia on Friday after a request was sent in to assist the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management with riots and looting that broke out following the deadly shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr.

In addition to the National Guard arrival, the Wallace family’s attorney, Shaka Johnson, made a statement on how the family believes the Philadelphia Police Department should handle this investigation going forward.

The Wallace family wants police officers to have more training for dealing with people who suffer from mental illness. After watching police body camera footage of the shooting, Johnson said Wallace’s family does not think the officer that shot and killed Wallace should be charged with murder. Instead, they believe officers should have more training on “keeping people alive.”

“They were improperly trained, and did not have the proper equipment by which to effectuate their job,” Johnson said.

Wallace’s death set off days of unrest, with looting and riots breaking out throughout the city. The PA National Guard will remain in Philly at least a week, and Wallace’s funeral is set for Nov. 7.

