Walmart is looking towards the future according to this new job listing

According to a new job listing that was found on their website, Walmart is looking to the future and what it might mean for its customers.

The job title is listed as “Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead,” which leads most people to believe that the corporate giant is considering adding the ability to accept cryptocurrencies as payment in stores.

Walmart isn’t the first company to branch into the digital payment realm. In June, East Coast-based company Sheetz, a gas station specializing in made-to-order food, announced that customers could use Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and other forms of cryptocurrency to purchase food and gas at their stores sometime later this summer.

The job responsibilities state that the position is responsible for “developing the Digital Currency strategy and product roadmap.” The position is also responsible for identifying “Crypto-related investment and partnerships,” which leads to believe that Walmart is looking to fully invest in the digital currency space.

Interested in this job? You’d better have at least seven years of experience in mergers & acquisitions, investment banking, business development, or related areas. Walmart is clearly looking for someone who can step up to the plate and knock it out of the (virtual) park.