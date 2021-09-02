Walmart launching campaign to benefit those affected by rain, flooding from Hurricane Ida

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Walmart announced it is launching a campaign to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.

From Sept. 2-8, all Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the U.S. will match dollar-for-dollar donations up to $5 million.

You can donate at registers and self-checkout stations in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs nationwide. 

Your donations will go to American Red Cross chapters in Pa. and those serving the Gulf Coast, to directly benefit those who have been affected by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021.

The register campaign is in addition to the $5 million commitment for response efforts to Hurricane Ida announced Monday, for a total of up to $10 million from Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Sam’s Club to help with disaster relief and response.  

As recovery efforts continue in impacted areas, click here for Walmart store closures near you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss