Walmart removes firearms, ammunition from some stores amid protests

Walmart is removing firearms and ammunition from some stores in the U.S. amid widespread protests against the death of George Floyd.

Walmart issued a statement saying:

“As a responsible seller of hunting and sporting firearms, we have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution.”

Many businesses including major retailers such as Target were damaged or looted during the unrest.

It is unknown how many stores have pulled them from sales floors and if Walmart has moved other items to secure locations.