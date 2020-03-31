Walmart will test employee temperatures, provide masks, gloves

Walmart will soon start doing temperature checks on employees and ask basic health screening questions before their shifts begin, according to a company announcement.

The retailer said it’s in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take up to three weeks. Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.

Walmart also says they will make masks and gloves available for their associates who want to wear them.

Walmart said it is also telling employees to keep three numbers in mind at all times: 6, 20 and 100. The first number reflects the number of feet apart people should be at all times, while 20 reflects the number of minutes team members need to spend washing hands and 100 is the temperature above which workers should stay home. The company is also encouraging workers to monitor their temperatures themselves.