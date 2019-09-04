Walt Disney, Royal Caribbean to donate $1 mil. each for hurricane relief in the Bahamas

(CNN) – Walt Disney and Royal Caribbean are pledging one million dollars each, to help the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, CNN reports.

Disney says it will make donations to non-profits that work on recovery and rebuilding.

CNN said the company is also promising to send food and construction materials directly to the victims.

Cruise line “Royal Caribbean,” says it is already loading supplies onto its ships for direct delivery to the Bahamas.

They will include water, generators and cleaning supplies.

Disney and Royal Caribbean both have operations in the Bahamas.