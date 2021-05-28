Wanted Mercer County man dead after officer-involved shooting in Arkansas

The police officer that was shot by Ice is reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital

(WKBN/KARK/WGHP/FOX16) – The Mercer County man accused of sexually assaulting a teen, who was being searched for by the Pennsylvania State Police has died.

PSP issued a warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old William Ice on Feb. 9. Investigators at the time said they believed he was on the run.

Ice was reported driving a 2002 Dodge Sport. Around 8 p.m. Saturday night, Arkansas State Police officers recognized the vehicle parked at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lonoke.

The officers went to inspect the car and saw two people inside and ordered the driver, later identified as Ice, out of the vehicle, according to a press release.

Police say, Ice exited the car and aimed the gun at one of the officers, and began shooting, critically wounding the officer.

The other officer was uninjured and returned fire as Ice took off in the Dodge Sport.

Another officer in the area spotted Ice fleeing the scene and chased him until his car got stuck in a snowbank, according to officials.

That’s when the second person in the car got out and ran – Who was later determined to be 14-year-old Savannah Childress from Denton, N.C. Childress was allegedly kidnapped by Ice, according to the press release.

She was later safely found by state police. Lonoke police say she has been returned to her family in North Carolina.

Davidson County deputies say it was discovered the teen was using her school-issued computer to communicate with a person, later identified as Ice, using multiple online platforms.

Investigators say Ice was also talking to several other girls in Alamance County, North Carolina.

The trooper who was on the chase found Ice critically injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ice was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Lonoke police say Officer Cody Carpenter was shot multiple times, but “is expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits given the circumstances.”

Carpenter lives in Lonoke and in addition to joining the Lonoke Police Department full-time in January, is a volunteer fireman with the Lonoke Fire Department and a National Guardsman at Camp Robinson. Lonoke Police say Carpenter has multiple years of experience as a law enforcement officer.

Multiple agencies worked together in this investigation, including the FBI, Arkansas State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and other local law enforcement agencies.

State police say they are investigating the officer-involved shooting, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and Pennsylvania State Police are involved in the child abduction investigation.