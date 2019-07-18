Wasp spray as meth alternative suspected in 3 West Virginia overdoses

MADISON, W.Va. – Police in West Virginia say some drug abusers are using wasp spray as an alternative form of methamphetamine.

West Virginia State Police called the use of wasp spray a “cheap fix” for the drug.

“People are making a synthetic-type methamphetamine out of wasp spray,” Sgt. Charles Sutphin told ABC Charleston affiliate WCHS.

Authorities believe wasp spray was behind three overdoses last week. It was not immediately clear how the people used the spray.

Sutphin says the physical effects are erratic behavior and extreme swelling and redness of the hands and feet.

“From what we’re being told that if you use it, you know, you might use it once or twice and be fine, but the third time, when your body hits that allergic reaction, it can kill you,” he told WCHS.