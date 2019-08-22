Weinstein to be rearraigned as DA seeks actress’s testimony

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein enters State Supreme Court in New York. A lawyer for Weinstein has asked that the disgraced movie mogul’s upcoming criminal trial be moved out of New York City, saying he can’t get a fair trial. In a longshot motion filed with the state appellate court on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, attorney Arthur Aidala suggested the trial be moved to upstate Albany County or Suffolk County on Long Island. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a new indictment as prosecutors seek to have jurors hear from an actress who has accused him of a 1993 rape .

Court officials say the disgraced movie mogul is due in court the same day an appeals court is expected to rule on his lawyers’ motion to move his trial out of New York City.

Prosecutors have said the new indictment won’t result in additional charges and shouldn’t delay Weinstein’s Sept. 9 trial.

Prosecutors say having “The Sopranos” actress Anabella Sciorra testify will solve a problem the judge found in one of the charges.

The judge is allowing other accusers who aren’t involved in the criminal case to testify, as prosecutors look to show a pattern of misconduct.

A telephone message was left with Weinstein’s lawyer.