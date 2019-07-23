West Virginia girl, 4, missing, may be in extreme danger

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WVNS) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old West Virginia girl.

West Virginia state police are looking for Gracelynn June Scritchfield.

Authorities believe she is in extreme danger and was likely abducted by her biological father, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III.

Scritchfield is 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing summer clothes. She has brown-blonde hair and blue eyes.

Troopers are searching for a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate of 1TH 163.