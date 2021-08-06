What is shrinkflation? How the phenomenon could be affecting trips to grocery store

(WHTM) — You may have noticed you’re not getting as much bang for your buck at the grocery store.

Experts are calling the phenomenon shrinkflation.

According to the consumer price index, prices on these goods have gone up by over 5%. The easiest way for manufacturers to make up for the inflation? Put less food in the packages you buy.

“It’s really a sneaky pricing increase – to shrink the product almost unperceptively – sometimes the packages look almost identical and you’re paying the same amount of money but you’re getting less,” Edgar Dworsky, consumerworld.org, said.

Experts say a good way to get around this is to shop store brands. They are typically the last to adjust product sizes.

