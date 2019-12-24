Where is Santa right now? Online trackers can help you follow his magical journey

Santa Claus has begun making his journey across the globe.

He’s being tracked by NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command and Google!

This year marks the 64th year that NORAD has tracked Santa. They say his course is different each year, and that it depends on the weather and when kids are asleep. NORAD will begin tracking Santa at 6 a.m.

Google has been tracking Santa’s Christmas Eve journey around the world since 2004. Google’s site offers a connection to the North Pole and is packed with a variety of games that can help occupy time until Santa arrives. Google will begin tracking Santa at 5 a.m.

For updates on Sanat’s location, you can check NORAD’s Twitter page or visit noradsanta.org or santatracker.google.com.