White House looks to stonewall impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – The White House is not looking to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry after stating that the probe had no bearing and was “illegitimate.”

In a letter to House Democratic leaders, the White House said the inquiry violated precedent and President Trump’s due process rights and the executive branch would not be willing to provide testimony nor relevant documents.

“Given that your inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation, any pretense of fairness, or even the most elementary due process protections, the Executive Branch cannot be expected to participate in it,” White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote.

The letter was released just hours after the White House blocked the interview of a key witness, Gordon D. Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union before he was to appear on Capitol Hill.

The Constitution states the House has the sole power of impeachment, and that the Senate has the sole power to conduct impeachment trials.

It specifies that a president can be removed from office for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” if supported by a two-thirds Senate vote. But it offers little guidance beyond that on proceedings.

The letters follows a trail of controversy sparked by the President having previously stated his withdrawal of troops from Syria, which garnered bipartisan backlash, and the long-awaited call for his taxes to be handed to Manhattan state prosecutors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.