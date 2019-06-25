White House threatens to veto aid bill for migrant families

In this June 21, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Pelosi says President Donald Trump’s threat to begin deporting migrants if Congress doesn’t quickly pass immigration legislation is ‘outside the circle of civilized human behavior.’ (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A White House veto threat is raising fresh questions about the fate of a House bill that would provide $4.5 billion to improve the treatment of migrant families detained after crossing the U.S. southern border.

In a letter to lawmakers Monday, the White House says the measure would hamstring the administration’s border security efforts. The warning comes as Hispanic and liberal Democrats press House leaders to add provisions to the legislation strengthening protections for migrant children.

Though revisions are possible, House leaders are still hoping for approval as early as Tuesday. Congress is in recess next week.

The Senate planned to vote this week on similar legislation that has bipartisan backing, but many House Democrats say the Senate version’s provisions aimed at helping migrant children are not strong enough.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.