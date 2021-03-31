Why CEOs are making 250 times more than their average worker

The pandemic hit in 2020 and drove unemployment way up – at the same time that CEOs of many companies are seeing their salary compensation skyrocket.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, CEO compensation has risen 970% since 1978. The average worker’s compensation has only risen about 12% during that same time.

Compensation for CEOs is typically tied to stock options, so their actual salary is difficult to define as stocks go up and down daily. CEOs typically have the power to set their own pay, which is leading to a larger and larger gap between the top of the chain in a company to the bottom.

Sure, some of the larger numbers can be attributed to CE’s of the largest companies, the ones who bring in huge profits year over year driving stock prices up, and thus, driving CEO compensation up. The problem, however, exists at the bottom of the chain that typically sees an average worker working strenuous shifts and putting in a lot of hours, without seeing an increase in their compensation.

Many states have been slowly raising their minimum wages to try to help close the gap a little. Pennsylvania is not one of those states, with the state staying steady at $7.25 an hour minimum. There have been many calls throughout the pandemic for a higher minimum wage, as fears grow about the state of the economy as we progress past the pandemic with unemployment rates higher than we’ve ever seen before.

As a part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act that was passed in 2010 as a way to help recover from the recession, publicly traded companies became required to disclose their pay ratio between their CEO and the median average pay of their employees. If you’d like to research any company and see their ratio, click here.