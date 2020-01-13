Wildlife rehab group says baby opossum beaten on South Carolina golf course

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A wildlife rehabilitation center in South Carolina says golfers viciously beat a baby opossum at a Hilton Head golf course, leaving the animal blinded and with a broken jaw.

Wildlife Rehab of Greenville is treating the opossum. Volunteers at the center have named the animal Scarlett.

More than $8,000 has been raised so far to help Scarlett in her recovery. She’ll stay in rehab until her health improves.

The rehab center says if Scarlett is not able to make it on her own in the wild, she will stay with a volunteer.

The organization did not name the golf course.

The state’s department of natural resources is investigating.