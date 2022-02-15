‘Woke up a fiancee’: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens are engaged

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are engaged.

On Tuesday morning, the Olympics gymnastics legend announced their engagement on social media.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” the gold medalist said of her engagement to NFL player Owens.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3,” she tweeted.

Biles shared photos and video in a post on Instagram: “The easiest yes,” Biles wrote in the caption. She showed her engagement ring in the video.

According to Texas Monthly, the pair met on social media at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Owens, a Houston Texans football player, told the Texas Monthly that he didn’t know who Biles was when they met, and “that’s one of the things she liked.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020, and Owens was Biles’ biggest cheerleader when the Olympic gymnastics trials were held in St. Louis last year.

On Instagram, Owens said “she really had no clue what was coming.”