Woman in Massachusetts injured in coyote attack

READING, Mass. (WHTM) – A woman in Massachusetts was injured Monday after she protected her friend’s dog from a coyote attack.

Jessica Jones and the dog, a mini golden doodle named Roxy, may have encountered the coyote’s den Monday in an overgrown area near the backyard of the friend’s home, police said in a news release.

“Our early investigation indicates that this coyote was acting in defense of itself and its pups, and so we do not believe there is any threat to the public,” Reading Police Deputy Chief David Clark said in a statement.

Jones, who is visiting from the U.K., told Boston ABC television station WCVB the coyote went after the dog, so she used her arm to shield herself and then “punched the coyote in the face.”

She sustained deep gashes to her arm.

“I had to have six rabies shots,” she told WCVB. “They have to do it in the wounds. It was harsh.”

The dog was not injured.

