Women to wear pearls, Converse on Inauguration Day in Harris’ honor

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Women across the country will be donning pearls and Converse All-Star shoes to watch Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take her oath of office Wednesday.

Harris supporters have been organizing the collective show of support on Facebook, mimicking her style on the day she takes her oath of office.

US Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks with survivors of sexual assault and supporters as they protest against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court as the US Senate Judiciary Committee considers his nomination, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 28, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The vice president-elect has famously worn pearls on momentous days in her life, according to the New York Times – including her graduation from Howard University, congressional swearing-in, debate against Vice President Mike Pence, and questioning of Brett Kavanaugh.

Harris’ love of pearls, as well as her collection of Converse All-Stars shoes, also known as “Chucks,” have inspired thousands on social media.

Facebook group “Wear Pearls on Jan 20th, 2021” has grown to more than 434,000 members.

One of the members, Sandra Broome-Edwards, told the Times that pearls to honor Harris “represent sisterhood.”

The group’s creator, 46-year-old Florida woman Hope Aloaye, said she made it in early December after “I woke up and thought, ‘We need to come together as women not just to celebrate Kamala Harris, but ourselves.”

Another popular group, “Chucks and Pearls Day, January 20th, 2021,” has 73,000 members. “We want women from all walks of life to honor her by wearing chucks (sic) and pearls on Inauguration Day,” referencing her love of the classic sneaker.

DULUTH, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 01: Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a drive-in campaign event at the Infinite Energy Center on November 01, 2020 in Duluth, Georgia. With two days to go until election day, Kamala Harris is campaigning in Georgia.

Harris’s love for the casual rubber-toed sneaker has attracted a lot of attention, and her husband, soon-to-be first second gentleman attested to CBS that she has “several closets full of them,” to which she replied, “He’s exaggerating!”

It will be a history-making event Wednesday when the first Black, South Asian and female vice president takes her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

A person familiar with the decision says Harris chose Sotomayor for the task.

She’ll also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, one of which belonged to the first Black Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall. Harris has expressed admiration for both Sotomayor and Marshall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.