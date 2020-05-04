Work continues on COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New signs of hope in the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine.

At least eight human trials are underway around the world including two in the United States.

President Trump has said he wants a vaccine available for all americans by the end of the year.

Researchers at Oxford University believe they’ll know by next month whether their vaccine works, saying it could be something you get every year.

If proven safe and effective the makers of the vaccine say it could be available as early as September, months ahead of other trials.