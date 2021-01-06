“You have to go home now” Trump addresses Capitol protestors

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — President Trump has issued a response on Twitter to Capitol protestors, urging them to go home.
“You have to go home now,” the president said in his video response. “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order.”
Trump noted that he doesn’t want anyone hurt in the situation. He claimed the election was a “landslide, and everyone knows it.”
