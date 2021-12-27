Zuckerberg buys more Hawaii land, including deadly dam site

National

by: Honolulu Star-Advertiser via The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan

(Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision/AP, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has purchased more land in Hawaii, including most of a reservoir that unleashed a deadly flood 15 years ago.

Property records show Zuckerberg’s Kaloko LLC bought the parcel on Kauai last month for $17 million. The purchase includes most of a reservoir that flooded in 2006, killing seven people, after a section of a dam burst.

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, says they are committed to doing their part of fulfilling legal requirements and promoting the safety of the reservoir. The reservoir remains unrepaired and on the state’s list of high-risk dams. The couple plan to extend farming, ranching, and conservation work on the land.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss