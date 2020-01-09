NBA player helps families pay medical debt

ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) — Rising NBA star Trae Young has helped wipe out $1 million in past-due medical debt.

The point guard for the Atlanta Hawks partnered with the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt for the project.

They paid off the debts belonging to 570 families in the Atlanta area.

Young actually donated $10,000 through his foundation.

That allowed RIP Medical Debt to purchase and abolish more than $1,590,000 in overdue debts.

The nonprofit seeks to buy and forgive medical debt across the country, targeting accounts of individuals that are at least two times below the federal poverty level, are in insolvent or have debts that are five percent or more of gross annual income.

It was started in 2014 by two former debt collection executives.