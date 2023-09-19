(WHTM) — The US Department of Education has announced that 353 schools around the country, including 13 schools in Pennsylvania, have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on tests and other assessments.

The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

“As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families,” Cardona added.

The following Pennsylvania schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The schools.

Ambler – Gwynedd-Mercy Academy Elementary, Gwynedd-Mercy.

Doylestown – Central Bucks High School-East, Central Bucks School District.

Dubois – Wasson Avenue Elementary School, Dubois Area School District.

Elizabethtown – Elizabethtown Area Schools, Elizabethtown Area School District.

Exton – Saints Philip and James School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Imperial – West Allegheny High School, West Allegheny School District.

Lafayette Hill – Saint Philip Neri School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Leechburg – David Leech Elementary School, Leechburg Area School District.

Mechanicsburg – Hampden Elementary School, Cumberland Valley School District.

Philadelphia – Saint Mary Interparochial School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh – Boyce Middle School, Upper Saint Clair School District.

Schuylkill Haven – Schuylkill Haven Area Elementary Center, Schuylkill Haven Area.

State College – Radio Park Elementary School, State College Area School District.

The National Blue Ribbon School Program has given 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 since its inception in 1982.