Police investigate after Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary is involved in deadly boat collision

ONTARIO, CA. (WHTM) – The investigation continues into a fatal crash involving “Shark tank” star Kevin O’Leary. Police say he was a passenger on a boat that collided with another, killing two people.

GMA reports Thursday morning he finds himself at the center of a police investigation-after revealing he was on a boat involved in a fatal collision on a lake in Canada over the weekend.

O’Leary said in a statement that the other boat “Had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident.”

Police say both boats left the scene, and police are asking for any witnesses to please come forward. Police are also trying to determine if alcohol was involved.

64-year-old Gary Poltash of Florida died at the scene. 48-year-old Susanne Brito died of her injuries days later at the hospital. Three other people on the boats were also injured GMA reported.

Poltash’s brother Lawrence tells ABC News, “I hope that it was a pure accident and nothing more. That’s just hope.”

The businessman and reality TV star says to GMA that he is, “fully cooperating with authorities”

GMA says O’Leary has a home on the lake in Ontario and often posts pictures from there on social media, and just last summer posted a picture of what he called his new “batboat.”

O’leary says “My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected.”

Information from https://www.goodmorningamerica.com