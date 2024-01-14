(WHTM) – On Sunday, Democrat Nate Davidson kicked off his campaign.

He’s running for state representative in the 103rd district which covers parts of Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

Patty Kim currently holds that seat, but she is not seeking re-election, instead, she is running for state senate.

Davidson spoke to abc27 on Sunday about his decision and receiving an endorsement from Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams.

“Public service has always spoken very highly of my family growing up and when the opportunity presented itself some supporters in the city and on the west shore came and asked that I put my hat in the ring,” said Davidson.

Williams said, “He has the knowledge and he has the collaboration with the state officials and the elected officials up here at the capital to make the right choice. He works there and he knows the city… capital halls he knows the legislation that comes out.”

Two other candidates, Tina Nixon and Mercedes Evans are also running for the seat.