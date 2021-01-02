After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly’

In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo pardoned Blackwater contractor Evan Liberty poses for a photo in Washington. Liberty is one of four former Blackwater contractors pardoned by President Donald Trump in one of his final acts in office, wiping away their convictions in a 2007 shooting rampage in Baghdad that killed more than a dozen Iraqi civilians. The pardons were met with intense condemnation both in the United States and the Middle East. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – One of four former U.S. government contractors pardoned by President Donald Trump in the shooting deaths of Iraqi civilians says he feels like “I acted correctly.”

Evan Liberty spoke to The Associated Press in his first interview since being pardoned late last month.

The guards were convicted in the deaths of 14 civilians, including women and children, during a 2007 shooting at a crowded Baghdad traffic circle.

Liberty says he didn’t shoot at anyone who didn’t shoot at him.

He says he’s not sure what his future holds, but he may pursue a career in fitness and is interested in helping veterans’ organizations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed