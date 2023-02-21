NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will debut a weekly MSNBC political program on Sundays at noon next month, the network said on Tuesday.

It’s part of an effort to give Joe Biden’s first presidential spokesperson an exhaustive role on the political network — streaming, social media, various television shows and a columnist for its morning newsletter.

“Jen’s Sunday show is just a piece of a much bigger puzzle,” said Rebecca Kutler, MSNBC’s senior vice president for content strategy. “We want to bring Jen’s voice to MSNBC’s audience everywhere.”

That Sunday show, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” puts her at a time of week popular for many television public affairs show. Her show will contain one-on-one interviews with newsmakers, essays and explainers of complicated political issues like the war in Ukraine and debt ceiling talks.

It will also be available the next day on the Peacock streaming service. Psaki is developing other content for Peacock that will fit into the “Inside” brand the network is developing for her, Kutler said.

One recurring segment on her new show, “Weekend Routine,” will profile a lawmaker or newsmaker as Psaki follows them as they go about some everyday activities.

The Sunday show debuts on March 19.

It’s also important that MSNBC viewers get to know Psaki, Kutler said.

“This is the first time she really gets to speak for herself,” she said, “for the first time in her career. That’s liberating and exciting.”

Psaki has quickly become a presence across MSNBC’s schedule, during big news coverage and as a guest commentator on other programs, like “Morning Joe” on Tuesday.

Psaki was press secretary during the first 16 months of President Joe Biden’s administration, before landing at MSNBC last May.

Her predecessor as White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, joined Fox News Channel when the Trump administration ended. She is a host of the midday weekday show, “Outnumbered.”