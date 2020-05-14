Biden says Trump is “casting Democrats as doomsayers hoping to keep America grounded”

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Joe Biden says that President Trump is trying to divide Pennsylvanians during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Thursday, Biden says, “At a time when we should be uniting our country, President Trump is trying to split Pennsylvanians into dueling camps, casting Democrats as doomsayers hoping to keep America grounded and Republicans as freedom fighters trying to liberate the economy.”

Biden also says in his statement that he agrees with Governor Wolf, saying that we can only get back to a functioning economy if Americans feel safe to go out in public.

Biden’s full statement is below: