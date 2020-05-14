Biden says Trump is “casting Democrats as doomsayers hoping to keep America grounded”

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Joe Biden says that President Trump is trying to divide Pennsylvanians during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement released on Thursday, Biden says, “At a time when we should be uniting our country, President Trump is trying to split Pennsylvanians into dueling camps, casting Democrats as doomsayers hoping to keep America grounded and Republicans as freedom fighters trying to liberate the economy.”
Biden also says in his statement that he agrees with Governor Wolf, saying that we can only get back to a functioning economy if Americans feel safe to go out in public.
Biden’s full statement is below:
At a time when we should be uniting our country, President Trump is trying to split Pennsylvanians into dueling camps, casting Democrats as doomsayers hoping to keep America grounded and Republicans as freedom fighters trying to liberate the economy. This is a false choice, and it’s just his latest tactic in his mission of dividing Americans.
Governor Wolf is right: The economy and our public health are inextricably tied — we can only get back to a functioning economy if Americans feel safe to go out in public. The issue isn’t whether or not to reopen. We all want to reopen. It’s how to reopen safely and effectively. And the Trump Administration simply hasn’t done the work to make that happen — except to take care of themselves at the White House. More than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment. So long as the Trump Administration continues to fail to get adequate testing capacity in place and to provide and enforce guidance for workplace safety, the economy won’t be able to regain strength and Pennsylvanians from Philadelphia to Scranton to Pittsburgh will continue to fall victim to this deadly virus.
I strongly urge President Trump to get to work and find solutions that will save American lives and the American economy.