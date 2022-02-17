Bob Casey’s burn pits bill passes US Senate

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Millions of veterans have been exposed to toxic burn pits since 9/11 and help may be coming for the injured and the sick.

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator Bob Casey was one of the sponsors of the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act and the U.S. Senate has passed it. It now moves to the House.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The bill ensures health care for veterans exposed to burn pits, and have developed cancer and other illnesses. It also trains VA workers to spot the signs of burn pit exposure.