WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Legislation to expand health care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits is one step closer to becoming law.

On Thursday, the U.S. House passed a bill to grant VA health care to all post 9/11 veterans. The bill would also create a list of qualified disabilities associated with burn pit exposure. The Senate passed a similar version of the bill a few weeks ago with bipartisan support. Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey has been at the forefront of getting this bill passed.

“I don’t foresee any difficulty getting it through both houses, but if there is, we’ve got to have our House colleagues work through those because we got to get this to the President as soon as possible to get him to sign it,” Casey said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The House and Senate will likely come to an agreement on one bill which will be sent to the President for his signature.