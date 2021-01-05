Congressman Fred Keller, Pa. Republicans plan to protest certification of electors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several Republican Congressmen who represent the Midstate plan to protest the certification of electors on Tuesday.

Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th District) is among them.

He says setting rules for elections is the job of the state legislature. And because the Pa. Supreme Court, Governor Tom Wolf, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar changed the rules–like not requiring signature matches on mail-in ballots or extending the deadline by three days–Keller says the process was unconstitional.

“I’m simply saying that those electors should not be awarded as per they were certified because the selection of the electors was not done by the Constitution,” Keller said.

Many prominent Republicans, including Senator Pat Toomey have criticized the GOP challenge.

“I intend to vigorously defend our form of government by opposing this effort to disenfranchise millions of voters in my state and others,” Toomey said.