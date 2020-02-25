Democratic candidates for 10th Congressional District meet for Tuesday night town hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The democratic candidates for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District will face one another in a town hall-style event Tuesday night at Widener Law School.

Hershey-based attorney and author, Tom Brier, and current Pennsylvania Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale, met for a town hall at 5:30 p.m.

The two men are vying for the democratic spot, and one will take on incumbent, Rep. Scott Perry (R), who is seeking his fifth term.

The forum ended aroundl 7 p.m. in the Courtroom Annex Building, Room A180, at Widener.

Check back later tonight for what issues the candidates discussed, and why they want your vote.