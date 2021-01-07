DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Peaceful demonstrators react to D.C. chaos

Nearly twenty-four after the riots at the nation’s capital, one Biden supporter and one Trump supporter stand opposite of each other in peaceful protest on the steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol building.
Joe Biden supporter Brent Stine; is a local activist who peacefully protests Donald Trump’s presidency on the steps of the Capitol Building 2-3 times a week.
Donald Trump supporter Victor Ornelas; attended the massive Trump rally in Washington D.C. yesterday afternoon.
ABC27 spoke with both protesters to hear their perspectives.
