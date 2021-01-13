Pa. Dems blame Pa. Republicans for sowing seeds of unrest that led to U.S. Capitol riot

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Democrats in Washington voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday evening over last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and Democratic leaders in Harrisburg are promising to hold state Republicans accountable for the unrest, as well.

“Nothing less than a failed coup attempt by Domestic Terrorists,” said Rep. Jordan Harris, Democratic Minority Whip.

Desecration of the U.S. Capitol. Were the seeds of this sown by elected officials in our state Capitol?

“What they did was a crime against democracy and it was fueled by their words, inciteful, insidious, damnable lies,” Rep. Matt Bradford (D-Appropriations Chairman) said.

House Democratic leaders say their Republican counterparts should be held accountable for fanning the flames of frenzy and released a video showing state Representatives Seth Grove and Dan Moul.

“There’s gonna be 73 million Americans that think the election was rigged,” Moul said.

Meanwhile, Senator Doug Mastriano says, “What are you gonna do about it? Time to rise up America.”

“You can’t lay gasoline and then get mad when a fire broke out and say you didn’t have anything to do with it,” Harris said.

Jason Gottesman, House GOP spokesman, says Democratic calls for accountability are “ridiculous.”

“You can’t bring about unity which their party leaders have called for by sowing the seeds of division which these accusations do,” Gottesman said.

House Republicans call this despicable and insist none of their members called for that and have every right to question the electoral process in the state.

As for unity, there may be a time for that, but that time is not now. Dems intend to assign blame and name names.

“We want to make sure there’s accountability and responsibility for the lies that fueled that fire,” Minority Leader Rep. Joanna McClinton said.

Democrats did not define exactly what they meant by holding Republicans accountable but say they will in coming weeks.