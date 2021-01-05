Dueling rallies take place on the steps of Pennsylvania’s Capitol building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dueling rallies at the capitol are taking place Tuesday afternoon with one side calling for lawmakers to decertify the 2020 election, and the other, an anti-Trump flag burning.

Hundreds of people with the ‘Sons and Daughters of Liberty’ are demanding legislators vote to decertify Pennsylvania’s election results, saying the election is still in dispute.

The event hosted several speakers and rallying cries. Petitions were passed around as well.

Those among the crown include Senator Doug Mastriano, Representative Mike Jones, Representative Frank Ryan, Representative Russ Diamond, and Representative Dawn Keefer.

Rep. Ryan said he’s never been so stunned about the election results in his life.

Sen. Mastriano saying “Why do we have more secure elections in Afghanistan,” adding “We stand here in this fight for freedom. We have to be heard. We have to be loud, and there should be a proper investigation.”

There has yet to be conclusive evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.

On the other side of the capitol, anti-Trump activist GeneStilp burned the new “Trump 2024 campaign flag” in a metal trash can as the Pennsylvania legislature is sworn in.

One Trump supporter heckled Stilp during the flag burning, calling him a draft dodger and a communist.

Stilp says the misguided effort to overturn the 2020 election continues in Pennsylvania and must be stopped.

About 10 people showed up for the flag burning.