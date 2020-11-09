abc27 exclusive: Biden’s Midstate PA improvement over Clinton more than doubles his statewide average

This combination of pictures created on October 15, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden participates in an ABC News town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on October 15, 2020, and US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during an NBC News town hall event at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on October 15, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In the early analysis, President-elect Joe Biden’s outperformance in Midstate PA — where most counties finished counting most votes before large counties elsewhere in the state — seemed to portend good things for Biden’s campaign. And in the near-final analysis by ABC27 (as counties tabulate the final ballots), that outperformance turned out to be a key element of Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton statewide by 0.7 percent, driven partly by a 24.1 percent margin in the Midstate’s 10 counties. In 2020, Biden didn’t win the Midstate — not even close. But that 24.1 percent margin shrank to 20.1 percent, more than double Biden’s average performance compared to Clinton’s performance across Pennsylvania.

In the Midstate, Biden won only Dauphin County, which contains Harrisburg. There, he defeated Trump by 8.5 points; Clinton won the county by 2.9 points, an improvement for Biden of 5.5 points. (The difference is rounded at the end but calculated using unrounded figures.) Biden’s biggest Midstate improvement was in Cumberland County, where he to Trump 43.9 percent to 54.6 percent; in 2016, Trump defeated Clinton there 56.8 percent to 38.7 percent, representing a contraction in the difference of 7.3 points in Biden’s favor.

Biden’s worst absolute performance in the Midstate was in Juniata County, the Midstate’s least populous county, where he managed just 18.7 percent of the vote against Trump’s 80.1 percent. Even there, Biden improved compared to Clinton, in that case shrinking the margin of victory by 0.3 percent.

“The bottom-line numbers across the state show it’s important to grow your base even in places where voter registration numbers are in your opponent’s favor,” said Danielle Gross, a public relations consultant to Democratic lawmakers and candidates. “A Biden victory wouldn’t have been possible without communities in the Midstate and Northeastern Pennsylvania showing up for Joe Biden.”

Mifflin was the only Midstate County where Trump widened the lead over his opponent, from 75.8 percent to 20.8 percent against Clinton in 2016, to 77.6 percent to 21.4 percent against Biden in 2020, an increase of 1.2 points in the margin of victory.

In many counties across Pennsylvania and in the state overall, both candidates increased their percentage of the vote, because 2020 lacked the stronger third-party contenders who were on 2016’s ballot. But Biden shifted more share than Trump from those candidates and increased his percentage by more. In the Midstate, as opposed to throughout Pennsylvania overall, Trump’s percentage of the vote actually shrank, from 59.9 percent to 59.3 percent.

Here’s a look at the magnitude of the shift away from Trump in each Midstate county, and in the Midstate and state overall:

Where? 2020: Who won? By how much? 2016: Who won? By how much? Biden improvement compared to Clinton Adams Trump by 34.1% Trump by 36.2% 2.1% Cumberland Trump by 10.7% Trump by 18.1% 7.3% Dauphin Biden by 8.5% Clinton by 2.9% 5.5% Franklin Trump by 43.4% Trump by 46.3% 3.0% Juniata Trump by 61.4% Trump by 61.7% 0.3% Lancaster Trump by 16.0% Trump by 19.4% 3.4% Lebanon Trump by 32.0% Trump by 34.9% 2.9% Mifflin Trump by 56.2% Trump by 54.9% -1.2% Perry Trump by 50.8% Trump by 51.9% 1.1% York Trump by 25.0% Trump by 29.1% 4.2% Midstate PA (all 10 counties above) Trump by 20.1% Trump by 24.1% 3.9% All of Pennsylvania Biden by 0.6% Trump by 0.7% 1.4% (2020 figures are as of 8 a.m. Nov. 9.)

Chris Nicholas, a Republican political consultant, noted that the shifts in Biden’s favor did little to help other Democratic candidates in the Midstate and elsewhere in PA.

“As predicted, Biden overperformed in suburbs across the state, but it stopped there,” Nicholas said. Down-ballot Democrats were denied that bounty — especially those that talked about divisive natural issues — by smart GOP candidates who focused on local issues.”

Gross, the Democratic PR consultant, agreed the down-ballot results were disappointing for Democrats. She said the shift toward a Democrat at the top of the ticket “just wasn’t enough [for other Democrats] to overcome strong Republican support in the traditionally Republican areas.”

TOP STORIES