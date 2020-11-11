ABC27 Exclusive: Hispanic population growth accounts for most Midstate population growth; could explain Biden outperformance in the region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hispanic/Latino population growth accounts for about half of overall population growth since 2010 in Harrisburg, and nearly all in York and Lebanon, according to an exclusive analysis performed for ABC27 by Pew Research.

These trends, in turn, could explain Joe Biden’s outperformance in reliably “red” Midstate Pa.

Hispanic population growth does not necessarily imply immigration from other countries.

“Pennsylvania has been a destination for many internal migrants within the U.S. who are Hispanic,” said Mark Hugo López, Pew Research Center’s director of global migration and demography research. “So you see, for example, Puerto Ricans moving from the New York City area to the Philadelphia or Harrisburg areas.”

It doesn’t even necessarily imply migration at all.

“The Hispanic population is younger, forming new families, and much of that growth is now coming from children born here in the U.S.,” López said.

A look at how Hispanic population growth has driven overall population growth (in the last column) — plus (in the first two columns) the components of those figures — in three Midstate “metropolitan statistical areas,” or MSAs, as defined by the U.S. Census:

Area Hispanic population growth since 2000 Overall population growth since 2000 Hispanic share of overall growth Lebanon 57% 6% 94% York-Hanover 46% 3% 88% Harrisburg-Carlisle 47% 5% 49% Source: Pew Research Center analysis for ABC27

López said in the U.S. overall, as in Harrisburg-Carlisle, Hispanic population growth accounts for about half of all growth. Hispanic migration has been significantly more important in Lebanon and York-Hanover than in most other areas of the U.S., although López noted areas exist where the third-column figure exceeds 100 percent — in other words, where the overall population shrunk or would have shrunk without Hispanic growth.

As for the electoral meaning of all this, in the Midstate and — by extension — Pennsylvania?

“It is possible that Latino voters did play a role in shaping the outcome for the state,” López said, adding that the population growth since even just 2016 — not just 2010, the base year for this analysis — has been meaningful. He said exit polls in Pennsylvania indicated Hispanic voters supported Biden by wide margins but added a full analysis and understanding of the Hispanic electoral impact in Pennsylvania will take time.

Guadalupe Barba, serving customers at her Mexican restaurant, La Placita de Lebanon — in the county where Hispanics comprise the highest percentage of the population among Midstate counties — said when she moved from Mexico to Lebanon in 2003, she liked her new hometown. The schools, she said, were a particular draw. But she couldn’t meet even some basic cultural needs locally.

“In the past, I needed to go to other places — to Reading, maybe — to buy cilantro for my food,” she said.

Unlike when she arrived, newer migrants arrive to find established churches and social circles, she said. And cilantro, at markets right in town.

