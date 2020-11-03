abc27 Exclusive: Ranking of Midstate counties by percentage of minority-group residents

A woman casts her ballot on the first day of the parliamentary election inside a polling station in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Egyptians began voting Saturday in the first stage of a parliamentary election, a vote that is highly likely to produce a toothless House of Representatives packed with supporters of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Election Day 2020 begins, Lebanon County, Pa., has the highest percentage of residents who classify themselves as Hispanic/Latino, according to an abc27 analysis of U.S. Census data. Dauphin County has the highest percentage of residents who classify themselves as “only” Black/African American (in other words, not a mix of that race and another race).

Support among minority voters can tip the balance in the presidential and other races. The question often isn’t which candidate a particular group of voters supports but the degree of that support. For example, African-American voters typically support Democrats, and indeed, those who voted overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. Yet underwhelming African-American voter turnout, particularly in Philadelphia County (which is 44 percent African American, according to the abc27 analysis), helped President Trump win Pennsylvania then.

Here’s a ranking of all Midstate counties by the percentage of residents who classify themselves Hispanic/Latino and Black/African American:

County % of residents who are Hispanic/Latino County % of residents who are Hispanic/Latino 1) Lebanon 13.8% 6) Franklin 5.9% 2) Lancaster 10.8% 7) Cumberland 4.1% 3) Dauphin 9.6% 8) Juniata 4.0% 4) York 7.9% 9) Perry 2.1% 5) Adams 7.1% 10) Mifflin 1.7% (PA statewide: 7.6%)

County % of residents who are Black/African American County % of residents who are Black/African American 1) Dauphin 19.2% 6) Lebanon 3.7% 2) York 7.0% 7) Adams 2.0% 3) Lancaster 5.2% 8) Perry 1.1% 4) Cumberland 4.4% 9) Mifflin 0.9% 5) Franklin 4.1% 10) Juniata 0.8% (PA statewide: 12.0%)

