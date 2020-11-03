abc27 Exclusive: Ranking of Midstate counties by percentage of minority-group residents

A woman casts her ballot on the first day of the parliamentary election inside a polling station in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Egyptians began voting Saturday in the first stage of a parliamentary election, a vote that is highly likely to produce a toothless House of Representatives packed with supporters of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Election Day 2020 begins, Lebanon County, Pa., has the highest percentage of residents who classify themselves as Hispanic/Latino, according to an abc27 analysis of U.S. Census data. Dauphin County has the highest percentage of residents who classify themselves as “only” Black/African American (in other words, not a mix of that race and another race).

Support among minority voters can tip the balance in the presidential and other races. The question often isn’t which candidate a particular group of voters supports but the degree of that support. For example, African-American voters typically support Democrats, and indeed, those who voted overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. Yet underwhelming African-American voter turnout, particularly in Philadelphia County (which is 44 percent African American, according to the abc27 analysis), helped President Trump win Pennsylvania then.

Here’s a ranking of all Midstate counties by the percentage of residents who classify themselves Hispanic/Latino and Black/African American:

County% of residents who are Hispanic/Latino County% of residents who are Hispanic/Latino
1) Lebanon13.8%6) Franklin5.9%
2) Lancaster10.8%7) Cumberland4.1%
3) Dauphin9.6%8) Juniata4.0%
4) York7.9%9) Perry2.1%
5) Adams7.1%10) Mifflin1.7%
(PA statewide: 7.6%)
County% of residents who are Black/African American County% of residents who are Black/African American
1) Dauphin19.2%6) Lebanon3.7%
2) York7.0%7) Adams2.0%
3) Lancaster5.2%8) Perry1.1%
4) Cumberland4.4%9) Mifflin0.9%
5) Franklin4.1%10) Juniata0.8%
(PA statewide: 12.0%)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

