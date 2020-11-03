abc27 Exclusive: Ranking of Midstate counties by percentage of minority-group residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Election Day 2020 begins, Lebanon County, Pa., has the highest percentage of residents who classify themselves as Hispanic/Latino, according to an abc27 analysis of U.S. Census data. Dauphin County has the highest percentage of residents who classify themselves as “only” Black/African American (in other words, not a mix of that race and another race).
Support among minority voters can tip the balance in the presidential and other races. The question often isn’t which candidate a particular group of voters supports but the degree of that support. For example, African-American voters typically support Democrats, and indeed, those who voted overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. Yet underwhelming African-American voter turnout, particularly in Philadelphia County (which is 44 percent African American, according to the abc27 analysis), helped President Trump win Pennsylvania then.
Here’s a ranking of all Midstate counties by the percentage of residents who classify themselves Hispanic/Latino and Black/African American:
|County
|% of residents who are Hispanic/Latino
|County
|% of residents who are Hispanic/Latino
|1) Lebanon
|13.8%
|6) Franklin
|5.9%
|2) Lancaster
|10.8%
|7) Cumberland
|4.1%
|3) Dauphin
|9.6%
|8) Juniata
|4.0%
|4) York
|7.9%
|9) Perry
|2.1%
|5) Adams
|7.1%
|10) Mifflin
|1.7%
|County
|% of residents who are Black/African American
|County
|% of residents who are Black/African American
|1) Dauphin
|19.2%
|6) Lebanon
|3.7%
|2) York
|7.0%
|7) Adams
|2.0%
|3) Lancaster
|5.2%
|8) Perry
|1.1%
|4) Cumberland
|4.4%
|9) Mifflin
|0.9%
|5) Franklin
|4.1%
|10) Juniata
|0.8%
TOP STORIES
- abc27 News+ Daybreak: Nov. 3
- Study: Weight loss and improved health
- Staying breezy today, but pleasant enough for Election Day
- Everything Pennsylvania voters need to know this Election Day
- CVS Pharmacy on Market Street in Harrisburg boards up ahead of Nov. 3 election