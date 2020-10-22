ABC27’s Dennis Owens walks you through completing and sending your 2020 mail-in ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – This election season make sure your vote counts by completing and sending your mail-in ballot correctly. It’s been talked about a lot, but sending in your ballot isn’t hard. You just have to follow the rules.



Completing your mail in ballot only takes a few easy steps:



Inside the envelope are two more envelopes (you’ll need both), instructions, and the ballot itself.



Job one is to read the instructions on your ballot; job two is to have a black or a blue pen. Then, you fill out your ballot by filling the oval next to the name of the person you want for each of the offices.



The next step is very important. When you’re done with your ballot, put it into what is called the secrecy envelope or, as it says on the front, Official Election Ballot. If your ballot is not in the secrecy envelope, it is called a naked ballot and will not be accepted.

You’ll then take the secrecy envelop and put it in the second mailer envelop. Once you sign this envelop, you can take it to your county election office’s designated drop off box or just drop it in the mail. Be sure to get it in the mail early enough to be postmarked by November 3!

That was easy, now go do it! Your state and your country are counting on you.

